Airbnb host furious after celebrity leaves rental in a complete mess

An Airbnb host has revealed on TikTok the messy state their property was left in by a celebrity who rented out the Malibu home over the Halloween weekend.

Airbnb hosts often take to social media outlets such as TikTok and Instagram to share horror stories of guests who leave their rental properties in messy states. Gabe, the latest celebrity to stay in his luxury Miami airbnb left with “pilled food in multiple places. And almost every room had ash and tobacco on the floor.”

In a new TikTok video, the host shared the details of how they found the house after the celebrity, who was not named, checked out of their booking.

Gabe revealed that the booking was for Halloween, meaning that the house was filled with decorations when they arrived to clean up.

“There was this giant Halloween spider and some other decor,” adding that there were also two expensive watches left over, and a “years’ supply of [Smucker’s] Uncrustables” in the kitchen.

As well as this, Gabe also noted that “the whole house also smelled like smoke… There was spilled food in multiple places. And almost every room had ash and tobacco on the floor.”

When rating the overall clean-up process, Gave gave his guests a 3 out of 10, stating that it would be “very difficult” to sort through the mess. However, the TikToker reassured fans that he is still a “big fan” of his celebrity renters.

The TikTok video, which now has over 4.6 million views on the platform, is filled with comments from users trying to guess who the celebrity is and shaming them for leaving the property in such an untidy state.

One user commented “This had to be Jaiden and Blue” while another added “Do people not clean the Airbnb before they leave? Like I sweep vacuum do the dishes and make the bed like it’s not a hotel it’s someone’s place.”

For all the latest entertainment news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.