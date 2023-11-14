TikToker exposes Airbnb host for huge price rise after revealing she’s seeing Taylor Swift

A woman has gone viral on TikTok after exposing an Airbnb host for raising the price of her booking after she revealed why she wanted to stay there.

In the case of TikToker Ariel Stewart, she was trying to stay in New Orleans for a Taylor Swift concert, however, their host tried to raise the price by a long way after realizing that was the reason.

TikToker goes viral after Airbnb massively raises prices for Taylor Swift

Well, Ariel has since exposed the host for doing so, racking up over 3 million views alone on one of her videos about the situation. In it, the TikToker reveals messages between her and the host where, after revealing she would be going to the Taylor Swift show in 2024, things turn.

The host said that the price would be increased to $1200 per night before offering different options to the TikToker.

Naturally, Ariel rejected those alternatives before the host put blame on Airbnb not allowing them to change the price for bookings over such a long period.

This, Ariel stated, was wrong as her friend is a SuperHost and dismissed it. “For everyone commenting that I am in the wrong, the hosts has the option to set prices for dates for upcoming events longer than a year,” she said.

The TikToker even uploaded a video from her friend showing that was, in fact, the case and hosts have the option to change prices regardless of what the other host had claimed.

Plenty of viewers were on her side in the disagreement, suggesting she should take the host to court after they claimed Ariel was trying to “steal” and “threaten” them in the messages.

“She only wanted to change the price because you mentioned Taylor Swift and realized she messed up. Good for you!” said one. “Had this issue with a host, still in a 3 year battle in court. He’s miserable. Just cease communication and let Airbnb handle it,” another said.

The TikToker hasn’t provided any updates since the start of November but viewers are desperate for a conclusion to things.