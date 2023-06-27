How to stay at Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse

Ahead of the premiere of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, fans will be able to stay in the doll’s iconic dreamhouse in Malibu for free – here’s what you need to know about booking a trip to the house.

To say that there’s an intense hype around Greta Gerwig’s latest film Barbie would be a vast understatement.

The movie will follow the adventures of Barbie (and Ken) as they travel into the real world where Barbie will learn what it means to be more than a doll.

Barbie’s promotional material so far has been outstanding as the actors have appeared in characters during interviews and their press junket was held in a Barbie themed hotel. And now the Barbie marketing team has stepped it up a notch as now fans can stay in Barbie’s iconic dreamhouse in real life.

You can spend the night in Barbie’s iconic dreamhouse

According to Deadline, a hot pink mansion popped up in the hills of Malibu over the weekend and it looked just like the famous dreamhouse associated with Barbie.

The house consists of a disco roller rink, gym, giant sandbox, second-story pool slide, dirt bike, a cowboy themed, hot-pink bedroom, and so much more!

Starting on July 17, guests can book this pink palace for one night stays for just two people, which is a reasonable arrangement to stay in one of the most iconic pieces of pop culture.

The one twist with this accommodation is that Ken will be hosting the guests, not Barbie. In the AirBnb listing for the Dreamhouse, Ken explains that Barbie has given him the keys to her house and guests will be able to stay in his cowboy-themed room.

Ken seems to have a ton of fun things planned for his guests as you can roller skate, line dance, sunbathe on the beach, and you get to take some Ken-themed souvenir in the shape of aset of yellow-and-pink Impala skates and a surfboard.

Make sure to book your trip to Barbie’s Dreamhouse before seeing Barbie in theaters on July 21!

