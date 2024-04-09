Is Tom Holland’s A Clockwork Orange remake real?

Tom Holland is seemingly set to take on one of the most iconic roles of all time — but is his remake of A Clockwork Orange real?

Move over, Spider-Man — Tom Holland is now making a beeline for some of the most iconic roles in TV and movie history. Most recently, this has come in the form of Shakespeare’s Romeo, treading the board of the West End from May 2024.

However, rumors are now circulating that Tom Holland is appearing in a remake of Stanley Kubrick’s A Clockwork Orange, but is this true?

No, Tom Holland’s A Clockwork Orange remake isn’t real.

Facebook/@YODABBYABY

It’s a source of fake news from the ever-present Facebook page YODA BBY ABY, who have previously been responsible for the Golden Girls reboot — that made it onto Jimmy Fallon — the Cars live-action remake, and a fake sequel to E.T.

The fake synopsis reads “A CLOCKWORK ORANGE!!! Join Tom Holland as he embodies Alex DeLarge in the groundbreaking revival of “A Clockwork Orange,” a cinematic exploration of free will, violence, and redemption set against a dystopian backdrop.

“This modern rendition thrusts you into a visually stunning, psychologically intense journey that questions the very fabric of human nature and societal mechanisms of control. Witness the transformation of Alex in this compelling narrative, coming to theaters in September 2024. Directed by Guy Ritchie.”

Guy Ritchie does have a new movie coming out in the not-too-distant future though, just not this one. After his new series The Gentlemen dropped on Netflix last month, The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare is now on the horizon.

This also isn’t the only remake Tom Holland is slated to appear in, with his name tossed around for the upcoming American Psycho adaptation. While this time the project is actually real, the cast has yet to be confirmed.

Be sure to catch up with this month’s best (and 100% real) movies to stream instead.