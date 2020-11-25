 5 reasons why Ms Marvel will be this generation’s defining MCU superhero - Dexerto
Logo
TV + Movies

5 reasons why Ms Marvel will be this generation’s defining MCU superhero

Published: 25/Nov/2020 18:29 Updated: 25/Nov/2020 18:34

by Daniel Megarry
Kamala Khan as Ms Marvel
Marvel

Share

Marvel Ms. Marvel

With Ms. Marvel getting her own highly-anticipated Disney+ series, we’re delving into the reasons why she’s destined to be the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most important superhero.

Kamala Khan first appeared in Captain Marvel in 2013, before going on to headline her own comic book series as Ms. Marvel in 2014. In just six years, she’s become the comic book world’s most exciting new hero, appearing everywhere from the animated series Marvel Rising to the recent Avengers video game.

Now, she’s getting her own Disney+ series in 2021, with newcomer Iman Vellani taking on the lead role. It joins a lineup of promising Marvel shows coming to the streaming service including She-Hulk, Moon Knight, Loki and Hawkeye – but we believe Ms. Marvel is the most important series on the list.

Ms Marvel
Marvel
Ms. Marvel is expected to hit Disney+ in 2021

With production on the show well underway, we’ve listed five reasons why Khan’s live-action debut will be a game-changer for the superhero genre, and turn her into an icon for a new generation of Marvel fans.

She’s the first Muslim superhero in the MCU

While Marvel’s comics have long been a place for inclusivity and representation, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has faced ongoing criticism for its lack of diversity. It took 21 MCU movies before a female superhero – Captain Marvel – was given the chance to lead her own adventure on the big screen.

Some would argue that the race or religion of a superhero shouldn’t matter, and in an ideal world that would be true. But when the majority of superheroes in cinema are straight, white and male, it’s clearly an area that needs some work. After all, everyone deserves to see themselves kicking butt on screen.

The Ms. Marvel comics present Khan’s identity as a Pakistani-American Muslim as a core part of her character, but don’t make it the reason for her whole existence; she’s a complete individual. We’re sure the Disney+ series will stay true to that vision.

She could lead the Young Avengers to victory

With rumors of a Young Avengers movie in the works at Marvel, fans have been busy speculating which superheroes could be part of that team. So far, we know Kate Bishop will appear in Hawkeye, and it’s rumored that Speed and Wiccan will be the twin babies featured in WandaVision. That’s three members already.

Ms. Marvel could join Kate Bishop in the Young Avengers

Well, you can probably add Khan’s Ms. Marvel to that list; she became a member of The Avengers in the comics, but there’s no reason she can’t become part of the Young Avengers in the MCU. In fact, we wouldn’t be surprised to see her lead the pack as a founding member, especially if her Disney+ series performs well.

She’s the modern-day Peter Parker

Spider-Man is one of the most beloved characters in Marvel’s roster, largely due to his relatability factor. He juggles his crime-fighting side hustle with family life, relationships and school, and always retains that youthful naivety and positive outlook that makes him so endearing.

Khan has been described by fans as a ‘modern-day Peter Parker’ as she has many of the same qualities and dilemmas as the web-slinger’s alter ego, having to choose between her superhero duties and her personal life. She’s also got a great cast of supporting family and friends, who make her story even more engaging.

She represents a new generation of fans

While the big players in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, like Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man and Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, have entertained us for years, it’s safe to say they don’t reflect many viewers sat at home or in the theater. And that’s fine – superheroes arguably exist primarily for escapism.

Kamala Khan is Ms Marvel
Marvel
Kamala Khan’s Ms. Marvel will speak to a new generation of Marvel fans

But when so many children and teenagers grow up idolizing superheroes, it’s important that they’re able to see themselves in those characters, and Khan is one of the most relatable heroes Marvel has to offer.

She’s young, she makes mistakes, and she has faith in her generation, unlike some of the more weathered heroes that came before her.

Like the rest of us, she’s a pop culture fangirl

One of the most endearing qualities of Khan is that she’s obsessed with superheroes and pop culture. She idolizes Carol Danvers, dresses up as her (like many fans do at comic conventions), and even ends up taking the Ms. Marvel mantle from her.

In a lot of ways, Khan’s Ms. Marvel represents the dream many superhero fans had while growing up, and that’s a fantasy we can all get lost in – even as adults.

With filming currently underway, we can’t wait to see the show hit Disney+ in 2021.

Sponsored

Chipotle Challenger Series 2020: Sign-up, teams, format, more

Published: 12/Nov/2020 10:00 Updated: 24/Nov/2020 15:33

by Calum Patterson
Chipotle Challenger series 4 talent list

Share

Chipotle Challenger Series Sponsored

The Chipotle Challenger Series returns for the final event of 2020, as Fortnite players have the chance to compete against a star-studded list of influencers and win big prizes.

This is the fourth edition of the 2020 Chipotle Challenger Series, and previous tournaments were won by surprise teams, so it could be your chance. You’ll need to make it through the qualifiers to take home the winner’s prize and a year’s worth of free burritos in the finale.

How to sign up

The competition is open to all players in the US or Canada ages 13 years and up. You’ll need to squad up with two teammates, as this is a Trios event, and register your team here.

It’s important to note that all teams need to have one player on PC as party leader, so you’re able to queue in custom lobbies via Mayhem.

The Top 4 teams from the qualifiers will then advance to the finale on December 8.

Chipotle Challenger Series Stream

You can watch the action unfold on Chipotle’s official Twitch channel.

Schedule

Qualifiers

  • November 24: 3pm PST/6pm EST and 6pm PST/9pm EST
  • December 1st: 3pm PST/6pm EST and 6pm PST/9pm EST

Chipotle Challenger Series VI Finale

  • December 8: 3pm PST/6pm EST

Who’s playing?

The fourth Chipotle Challenger series features another star-studded lineup of contestants, who you have the chance to compete against.

Streamers / Pro Players

  • Bugha
  • Mongraal
  • Clix
  • NickEh30
  • Nate Hill
  • Ewok
  • Ronaldo
  • ARKHRAM
  • Rehx
  • EpikWhale
  • dubs
  • Reverse2K
  • Emad
  • Zexrow

Celebrities / Athletes

  • Juju Smith-Schuster
  • Tyler Josheph (Twenty One Pilots)
  • Jagger Eaton
  • Heimana Reynolds

Format

Qualifiers

In the Chipotle Challenger Series Fortnite event, there are four qualifiers for teams of three to try to get through. Teams score one point for each elimination they earn, as well as points for placing.

  • Up to 1000 trio teams
  • Private lobbies for a 3-hour play window
  • Ladder system that allows registrants to play for the whole 3-hour window

Finale

Qualifying teams then have the chance to go head to head in a private lobby with teams of streaming superstars, celebrities and athletes.

  • Top 4 teams from each qualifier advance
  • 17 teams of invited talent
  • Private lobby
  • 5-game series

Chipotle Challenger Series Prize Pool

A total of $50,000 in prize money is up for grabs. But, that’s not all – as with previous events, the top three teams also secure themselves free burritos for a year!

  • 1st: $30,000 + free burritos for 1 year
  • 2nd: $15,000 + free burritos for 1 year
  • 3rd: $5,000 + free burritos for 1 year

Previous Chipotle Challenger Series results

Here’s a look back at how previous events in the Chipotle Challenger series have finished.

Chipotle Warzone Challenge #1 – April 30

Here are the top-10 placing teams for the first Chipotle Challenger Series event. The winners, a surprise team, actually had to go through the qualifier stages to make it to the main event.

Full results & tournament recap

Chipotle Warzone Challenge #2 – July 16

As with the first Challengers Series tournament, the second event on July 16 also featured a relatively unknown pair of Warzone players top the star-studded list of participants, taking home $25,000 and a year’s worth of burritos.

Full results, highlights & recap

Chipotle - Twitch

Chipotle Fortnite Challenge Results – October 1

This time, though, the winners were a little less shocking as Furious, Ronaldo, and illest took home the grand prize – $50,000 and a year’s worth of free Chipotle burritos!

The Trio blitzed through to first place with three extremely high scoring games out of their five in the grand finals. 77 points pushed them just ahead of the second-best team on the day by a total of three points.

Full results & tournament recap.

Chipotle Challenger Series event
Twitch: Chipotle
A look at the top three Trios at the end of the Chipotle Challenger Series event.

What is the Chipotle Challenger Series?

The Chipotle Challenger Series first launched last year at DreamHack in Dallas, TX and is now virtual for 2020 with an online tournament that gives every fan across the U.S. and Canada the opportunity to join the competition and prove their skills in some of the world’s most popular games.

A live-broadcasted Finale is held, featuring the top-performing teams from the Qualifiers up against the streamers and celebrities.

These teams have the opportunity to go head-to-head against fan-favorites in esports as well as Chipotle-fan gamers in sports, music, and entertainment.

Some of the big names that took part in the first tournament of the 2020 Chipotle Challenger Series included award-winning DJ Steve Aoki, actors Finn Wolfhard, Jerry Ferrara, Colton Underwood, and Cameron Fuller, esports players Tommey, Rallied, Shane ‘ShAnE’ McKerral, and Crowder, streamers ItzWarsz, Symfuhny, Di3seL, TSM Diego, and HusKerrs, YouTuber FaZe Swagg, baseball players Joc Pederson, Cody Bellinger, and Joey Gallo, DJ-Gamer CRAY, USA Hockey’s Hilary Knight, elite basketball prospects James Wiseman, R.J. Hampton, and Tre Jones, U.S. Soccer’s Allie Long, and athlete Demi Bagby.

Chipotle and esports

This is far from Chipotle’s first foray into the world of esports. In 2017 the company made headlines as one of OpTic Gaming’s main sponsors and the Chipotle logo was on proud display when the organization’s Call of Duty roster took home the trophy at the 2017 Call of Duty World League Championship.

The Challenger Series first kicked off at DreamHack Dallas, where players duked it out on PUBG, before moving to Fortnite for the second event at DreamHack Atlanta.

In 2018 Chipotle became a title sponsor of Team SoloMid’s competitive Fortnite roster, specifically the TSM Fortnite house in California. This has led to various collaborations, including one of the world’s most recognized streamers, Ali ‘Myth’ Kabbani, creating his own burrito inside a Chipotle store.

 

More from Dexerto and Chipotle

Best guns in Fortnite Chapter 2: Ultimate weapon tier list

Which guns should you be using – and which should you be avoiding – in Fortnite Chapter 2? Find out everything you need to know about which weapons are the most powerful with our ultimate tier list.

 

Who is CouRage? How an esports fanatic became a streaming legend

Today, CouRage is a streaming superstar – but how did he get there? This is the story of how Jack ‘CouRage’ Dunlop went from a young fan with a passion for esports, to one of Call of Duty’s most iconic commentators, to one of the most popular streamers in the world.

 

10 Fortnite tips for noobs jumping into Chapter 2

New to Fortnite? If you haven’t played much of Epic Games’ battle royale juggernaut before, we’ve got some tips that will help you get into the swing of things.

 

The 5 best places to land in Fortnite Chapter 2

The arrival of Fortnite’s “Chapter 2” brought with it an all-new island for players to battle on, and we’ve outlined some of the best places to land on the new map.