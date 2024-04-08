3 Body Problem finally dethroned on Netflix by gory K-drama

Netflix has a new fan favorite that’s climbed up the charts and overthrown 3 Body Problem, thanks to its gory sci-fi horror elements.

After being the top dog on Netflix since its release, 3 Body Problem has been ousted from its spot by the gory Korean horror, Parasyte: The Grey. Since hitting the streaming service on April 5, it’s not taken long for Parasyte: The Grey to prove itself as one of the best TV shows to watch this month.

At the time of writing, Parasyte: The Grey is ranking above both 3 Body Problem and Netflix’s newest crime thriller, Ripley. The Korean drama is a blend of sci-fi and horror, serving as a live-action adaptation of the manga series, Parasyte, by Hitoshi Iwaaki.

Article continues after ad

The official series synopsis is as follows: “When unidentified parasites violently take over human hosts and gain power, humanity must rise to combat the growing threat.”

It’s not taken long for Parasyte: The Grey to gain traction on the critical front, either. On Rotten Tomatoes, the show is currently sitting at a 100% Tomatometer Score, with a 79% Audience Score. On social media, viewers are singing Parasyte’s praises.

Article continues after ad

“All in all, Parasyte: The Grey is a must-watch. As a fan of the manga, I really enjoyed this Korean spinoff,” said one X user.

“It’s excellent,” another said on Reddit. “It’s also awesome how the show isn’t a straight-up remake of an excellent anime show, but rather a spin-off. I’d put it right next to 3 Body Problem of top Netflix shows I’ve watched this year.”

Article continues after ad

“Binged it this weekend, loved it. And now its made me want to go back and watch the original anime,” said another.

“Intense all the way through,” one review said. “Was skeptical thinking the parasites look corny but it ended up being pretty cool. I don’t mind not knowing where the parasites come from, doesn’t matter to me. Amazing drama.”

For more streaming gems, check out all the best shows of 2024 and all the best anime shows on Netflix.