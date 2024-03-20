Should you read the 3 Body Problem books before watching the Netflix series?

Should you read Liu Cixin’s acclaimed sci-fi books before watching 3 Body Problem on Netflix? An argument can certainly be made both ways, so here’s the rundown on what you should know before jumping in.

Years in the making, 3 Body Problem is finally available on Netflix for subscribers around the globe. It’s a gargantuan tale of life beyond Earth and a sci-fi epic that shouldn’t fly under your radar.

But if you’re just starting out, is there a right way to fully enjoy the series? Can you start with the show on Netflix or do you simply need to read the books first to get the most out of it?

Fear not, we’ve got you covered right here with an answer – here’s everything you need to know about the 3 Body Problem books before watching.

3 Body Problem: Should you read the books before starting the show on Netflix?

Put simply, it doesn’t much matter either way. 3 Body Problem on Netflix is designed so anyone can enjoy the show from the very beginning, regardless of any prior experience with the series.

If you haven’t read the books, that’s nothing to worry about. The Netflix adaptation covers the exact same story beats so you’re not lost along the way. It’s the same broad narrative, just with some structural and pacing tweaks, a bit of scientific simplification, along with a few character adjustments.

Ultimately, there is absolutely nothing wrong with starting with the live-action show on Netflix. However, that’s not to say there’s no added value in reading the books.

As with most book-to-screen adaptations, a fair amount has to be cut out or scaled down. 3 Body Problem is no different in that regard.

A range of new characters look to simplify the cast of the book trilogy, many of the convoluted physics lectures from the novels are honed in a great deal so as to not bore viewers, and plenty of chapters have been passed over altogether to keep things concise.

So if you’re looking for the deepest level of storytelling with this particular sci-fi epic, you obviously can’t do better than to start with the books. They serve as an incredible novel trilogy that’ll have you hooked from start to finish. And given the show’s changes, it can be just as fun to watch while knowing the story, seeing just how it’s translated onto the screen along with what changes have been made.

Without delving into spoilers, reading the books first will still leave you stunned on more than one occasion by the show.

So with all that said, you really can’t go wrong with either decision. Watching the show first is a brilliant way to be introduced to the story while reading the books will get you even more detail to hook you in for the long run.

