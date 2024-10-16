Netflix’s Marianne is the “scariest TV show ever made” and you can binge it in one day

If you’re looking for a short term horror pick-me-up to watch this Halloween season, then you’ll get more than what you bargained for with Netflix’s Marianne.

These days, plenty of new TV shows give the movie industry a run for its money when it comes to the best horror stories. Thanks to the likes of The Terror, From, and pretty much anything Mike Flanagan is doing, you can certainly get your scares on the small screen.

Thankfully, there’s still some gems to find on even the biggest streaming services. For instance, you may not encounter many shows that are scarier than Marianne, the eight-episode Netflix show that’s being dubbed as the “scariest TV series ever.”

Its short episode span and promising premise means that even though Marianne has been around since 2019, it’ll still check off all the must-haves on your list this spooky season.

What is Marianne about?

Marianne is a French series that follows horror novelist Emma, who realizes that her fictional characters are coming to life in the real world.

It all kicks off when Emma declares that she’s done with writing and kills off her main character. (Okay, we’re already getting Misery vibes from this one.)

But when someone close to her reveals that they think they have a connection to the real-life Marianne, the witch from Emma’s novels, her world becomes filled with terrors.

Unfortunately (but not surprisingly), the show was cancelled by Netflix after only one season. But hey, that’s still eight episodes of mind-bending lines between fiction and reality, which is just enough to binge in one chilly October day, no?

How scary is Marianne?

Horror is of course objective, but Marianne packs quite a punch for its short runtime, and it’s been praised as a genuinely scary show by fans and critics alike.

On Rotten Tomatoes, it has an incredible 100% on the Tomatometer and 85% on the Popcornmeter.

On social media, Marianne is gaining new life as fans recommend the series, with many comments vouching for its “spooky vibes“.

One X user wrote that it “scared me more than any other Netflix show,” with another adding that it’s “so terrifying.”

Netflix

“There are moments from this that give me nightmares to. this. day,” said another. “Felt cursed after some episodes. It’s that good.”

“It’s a f**king nightmare,” said one comment.

