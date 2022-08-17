Is Tower of Fantasy coming to Nintendo Switch?

Wondering whether Tower of Fantasy will be coming to Nintendo Switch? Then our hub has all the answers to this question.

Tower of Fantasy is the latest gacha game that has proven popular amongst anime and RPG fans alike. With its colorful cast of characters, vibrant world, and flashy combat – Hotta Studios’ free to play title has certainly gotten a lot of attention on PC and mobile devices.

In fact, Tower of Fantasy surpassed four million pre-downloads – demonstrating just how popular this title currently is. While Wanderers are currently busy delving into the post-apocalyptic environments of Aida and rolling on the game’s banners, many Nintendo fans will be wondering whether Tower of Fantasy will release on Switch.

Tower of Fantasy on Nintendo Switch

Hotta Studio Tower of Fantasy is proving to be incredibly popular.

As of writing, Tower of Fantasy is not available on Nintendo Switch. The game is only available on PC and mobile devices. Hotta Studio has yet to reveal plans to release the game on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

However, that doesn’t mean the title won’t necessarily release on these platforms in the future. After all, the ever-popular gacha game, Genshin Impact, was famously released on console, while a Switch release is still in the works.

While this doesn’t mean Tower of Fantasy will necessarily follow the same pattern, it could certainly bring a glimmer of hope to Switch players. For now, though, it looks like Nintendo fans will have to wait for further announcements.

