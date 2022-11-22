Tower of Fantasy 2.1 Confounding Labyrinth update: Lin banner, Confounding Abyss, battle royale mode

James is our Deputy Games Editor at Dexerto, based in the UK. He writes news, reviews and guides for all the latest games. When not doing that he spends his time slaying monolithic beasts in Monster Hunter. Contact him at james.busby@dexerto.com.

The Tower of Fantasy 2.1 Confounding Labyrinth update is finally here, which means Wanderers will be able to dive into all the new content. Here’s everything you need to know, including the release date, Simulacrum banners, and more.

The Tower of Fantasy 2.1 Confounding Labyrinth update has brought a number of exciting additions to the free-to-play game. Not only does it include the new Confounding Abyss map, but there are also a number of new bosses and a deadly simulacrum to master.

If that wasn’t enough, Wanderers will likely be able to roll for Lin – the game’s upcoming SSR Simulacrum. So, if you wish to know everything that’s coming in the Tower of Fantasy 2.1 Vera update, then we’ve compiled all the details in one place for you here.

Contents

Tower of Fantasy 2.1 Confounding Labyrinth release date

The Tower of Fantasy 2.1 update, Confounding Labyrinth, arrived on November 22. This means Wanderers can dive right into all the new content on offer and begin claiming all the new rewards.

Tower of Fantasy 2.1 Confounding Labyrinth trailer

Tower of Fantasy 2.1 Confounding Abyss map

The Confounding Abyss is located just beneath Mirroria. It’s here that Wanderers will be able to explore the ruins of the Third City, which is filled with diverse terrain and endless obstacles.

As players venture deeper, they will encounter new and powerful enemies that have mutated under the effects of the Confounding Abyss and will pose entirely new challenges.

You’ll certainly need your wits about you, especially if you wish to survive the trials ahead and claim those all-important rewards.

Tower of Fantasy 2.1 Confounding Labyrinth update banners

Hotta Studio Lin is the latest character to be added to Tower of Fantasy.

Hotta Studio has finally released Lin, the game’s latest SSR character. Lin is the only daughter of the founder of Mirroria and was raised to be his successor. As a result, Lin was trained in combat from a young age, which makes her an extremely powerful unit.

Unlike other characters in Tower of Fantasy, Lin’s unique alteration ability allows her to utilize all elements and can be used by players as a construction weapon for any element genre. This obviously makes her extremely versatile and suited to a variety of different combat scenarios.

Tower of Fantasy battle royale mode

A 48-player battle royale mode has also launched as part of the Tower of Fantasy 2.1 update, giving players a new way to flex their skills over other players. Break From Destiny is for those that want to get into intense PvP combat and showcase their most powerful Simulacrum.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about the Tower of Fantasy 2.1 Confounding Labyrinth update. Make sure you check out our Tower of Fantasy page for all the latest news and updates.