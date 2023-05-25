Is Tower of Fantasy coming to PS5 & PS4?

Wondering if Tower of Fantasy will be available on PS5 and PS4? Our guide has all the details you need to know about this anime game.

Tower of Fantasy is an open-world gacha game, that features flashy combat and huge amounts of exploration. The free-to-play title was released last year on mobile and PC, giving fans of Genshin Impact yet another anime game to sink their teeth into.

Nevertheless, many PlayStation players will be wondering whether Tower of Fantasy will make its way to PS4 and PS5. So, here’s all the information we have regarding a Tower of Fantasy release on PlayStation and if you can play it on Sony’s latest console.

Yes, after a lengthy wait, Hotta Studio is finally bringing Tower of Fantasy to PS4 and PS5 this Summer. The exciting news was announced at this year’s PlayStation Showcase, where games like Final Fantasy 16, Metal Gear Solid, and Spider-Man 2 were showcased.

While the developers have yet to outline an exact release date, players looking to delve into Tower of Fantasy won’t have to wait too much longer. However, if you’re aiming to try out the game before you commit to a PS4 or PS5 playthrough, you can do so by downloading Tower of Fantasy for free on iOS, Android, and PC.

It’s also important to note, that Tower of Fantasy features cross-progression, which means players across all devices can use the same account. Quite whether cross-progression will be implemented for the PS4 and PS5 versions remains to be seen, but as always, we’ll update this article as soon as the developers reveal any updates.

In the meantime, be sure to check out our Tower of Fantasy page for all the latest news and guides to ensure you get the best possible start in your post-apocalyptic adventure.