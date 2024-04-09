Woman goes viral with ‘insane’ sweatshirt sleeping hack

A TikToker has gone viral after revealing her unusual sweatshirt sleeping hack for those who struggle to get a good night’s sleep.

Content creator Callie (calliegaley) took to TikTok to share the bizarre sleeping hack for anyone who has a hard time falling asleep.

“I’m going to show you how I’ve hacked the system. All you need is a sweatshirt,” she began, before grabbing a camouflaged crewneck from behind her and folding it in half.

“Sweatshirt over the top half of your head,” Callie continued, as she held the sweatshirt with its sleeves dangling down. She then placed the fabric over her eyes, leaving her nose and mouth exposed.

Article continues after ad

The TikToker then laid back on her pillow, loosely looped the sleeves underneath her chin, and tucked them behind her head so they remained secure. “I have been getting the best sleep of my life. So comfortable… it works wonders,” she said.

Article continues after ad

“Loling at myself but I swear it works just try it,” Callie added in the caption of the clip, which has gone viral with over 19.2 million views.

TikTok users in the comments had mixed reactions to the sleeping trick, with some expressing skepticism. “Can’t sleep on my back or my soul leaves my body,” one person wrote.

Article continues after ad

“I want to do this but I always get paranoid someone is standing over me,” another said. “Unfortunately I would start dreaming that someone was choking me and wake up in a panic, I also have sensory issues though,” a third commented.

Others were eager to try the method. “This looks so insane but I am 100% trying it tonight,” one user shared. “We’re all gonna be sleeping like this tonight,” another added. “I have been sleeping so terribly I’ll literally try anything at this point,” someone else said.