TikToker shares genius food hack for getting $5 Wingstop

A TikToker recently shared a Wingstop food hack that will allow chicken tender lovers to purchase a lunch meal for just $5.

To the surprise of no one, food hacks continue to fuel a good chunk of TikTok’s viral content. For example, TikTok users have previously found clever ways of securing extra french fries from McDonald’s.

Specific order requests have also allowed some people to go home with enough food to make bigger BigMacs for a lower price.

But what about neat tips and tricks for those of us who prefer chicken, specifically in tender form? A TikToker named Jake may have the answer.

The $5 Wingstop food hack explained

A few weeks ago, TikToker @jsantanaback created a video to inform followers of a little-known $5 lunch offering at Wingstop.

According to the content creator, the lunch special comes with three chicken tenders, a small order of fries, and a drink.

Jake noted that he visited multiple Wingstop locations, all of which told him such a special didn’t exist. After checking their computers, however, cashiers found the tender lunch was indeed on offer.

The Wingstop food hack went viral, but many people in the video’s replies were skeptical, to say the least. In response, Jake uploaded a second TikTok that showed him ordering the lunch meal at Wingstop.

Similar to his other order, the TikToker went home with four chicken tenders instead of three. A supposed Wingstop worker in the comments claimed that sometimes people receive an extra piece of chicken because “some of the tenders are smaller.”

Whether or not this applies to all Wingstop locations is not known. But chicken tender lovers may still want to try their luck at the cheap lunch deal.