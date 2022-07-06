EntertainmentTikTok

TikToker reveals genius McDonald’s “travel fries” food hack

TikTok: HellthyJunkFood

A TikToker has gone viral after revealing a nifty food hack that turns a bag of McDonald’s fries into easy-access “travel fries” for those using the restaurant’s drive-through window.

McDonald’s customers are using the drive-through window to order food now more than ever.

According to some statistics, drive-through sales have accounted for a whopping 90% of sales in the U.S at its peak as customers continue to prefer ordering from the comfort of their vehicles.

One of the most popular food items to eat on the go is french fries, and one TikTok user shared exactly how to order them with a food hack that’s gone massively viral.

uk mcdonalds worker goes viral for singing late night shift
Unsplash.com: @lindokuhle
McDonald’s is one of the most popular fast food chains on Earth.

TikToker’s McDonald’s french fry hack

TikTok user HellthyJunkFood notched over six million views for their discovery of a specific way to order french fries on the go.

The TikToker drove up to order where he asked for a large fry and for it to be put in a large cup, and not a bag. When he rolled up to get the food, the massive amount of fries fit perfectly into his cup holder for easy access as he drove away.

The McDonald’s worker admitted to him the idea was fantastic, and that this method does give the customer more fries than the regular order of large french fries.

Users in the comment section were blown away by the ingenious order.

One said, “How in my 30 years on this Earth eating fast food have I never tried this.”

Another admitted they never would’ve thought of this until they saw the video.

This new “travel fries” order style could become all the rage now that fans of McDonald’s fans have caught on.

