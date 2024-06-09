What is the viral ‘Army Dreamers spinning trend’ on TikTok?

A new dizzying trend has taken over TikTok to the tune of Kate Bush’s Army Dreamers. But what exactly is it and how do you partake?

Kate Bush has recently seen an influx of new popularity since Running Up That Hill featured in season 4 of Stranger Things. Now it seems she’s done it again — only this time, on TikTok.

Her 1980 song Army Dreamers has been making rounds as viewers obsess over the catchy chorus, with a whole new trend featuring the song as a backdrop.

But what exactly is the Army Dreamers spinning trend on TikTok? Here’s everything to know.

TikTok’s ‘Army Dreamers spinning trend’ explained

While this might be slightly confusing at first, there are actually two versions of the trend — one for artists to show off their creations, and one about shared trauma.

However, both use the same format; two people facing one another while spinning on a ride (most commonly, a playground carousel), with Amry Dreamer’s chorus edited over the top.

Despite looking very similar, the meaning behind both trends is vastly different. Read on to find out what each is about.

‘Army Dreamers spinning trend’ for artists

For the artists of TikTok, the version of the trend you’ve likely encountered exists for creatives to share their OCs (original characters) with viewers.

The trend involves artists depicting themselves and their OC on a carousel, with animation used to make it look as though the two are spinning.

The OCs can be from absolutely anything; a character purely stemming from the artist’s imagination or one created for a specific fandom.

‘Army Dreamers spinning trend’ on shared trauma

Using the exact same setup, the Army Dreamers spinning trend also exists as a means to show two people who have “survived” the same situation — most often another person.

This version of the trend also features two people spinning on a playground carousel, with text overlay offering insight into their past.

“Just two girls who survived the same girl,” is the most commonly seen text on these videos, though the survived situation can vary. Sometimes it is the “same boy” or even the “same friend group.”

