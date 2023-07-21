How to take part in the TikTok ‘how we see each other’ trend

A trend on TikTok has become viral, where you can reveal how you see the other person using various image categories. But how can you take part in this trend? Here’s how to do it.

TikTok has introduced multiple trends over the years from the viral canon event, the thrifted ghost painting fad to the beer tanning trend, and more.

Another trend has taken the platform by storm recently, which allows couples to learn how they see each other. Here’s everything you need to know if you want to try the trend for yourself.

What is the ‘how we see each other’ trend?

The TikTok trend involves creating a grid with nine different categories which include animal, place, plant, season, character, hobby, color, food, and crystal.

After having all of these categories in front of you, you have to choose a person you want to do this trend with and add an image that reminds you of them in each category.

It could be a puppy when it comes to an animal, winter when it comes to season, blue when it comes to color, and so on.

This should be done by the other person as well, leading to two grids, which would reveal how you see each other.

How to do the TikTok trend?

You would first and foremost need the template, which can be acquired through TikTok, Twitter, or even Google.

The second step would be to go on any search engine like Google or Pinterest to get images for all the categories which remind you of the other person.

Then you just have to use a photo editing application to add all nine images in a 3×3 grid resembling each of the categories. However, to make things easier, you can simply use Instagram’s grid layout.

Now, the other person has to do the same for you before you can put it into a ‘how we see each other’ trend TikTok video. To do this, you can put together a photo swipe video.

You can also post the trend on other social media platforms like Twitter as well as Instagram. Simply upload the collages and write how you see them vs how they see you.

