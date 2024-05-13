What is the ‘Paint your partner’ trend on TikTok?

A new TikTok trend has seen couples embrace their inner artists as they take on the ‘Paint your partner’ challenge with varying results.

As the name suggests, this trend is all about picking up a paintbrush and putting your artistic abilities to work in hopes of capturing your significant other on canvas.

With videos amassing millions of views on TikTok, this latest date night idea has seen a range of skills showcased on the social media platform.

As couples take on the challenge no matter their experience as painters, here’s a look at some of the top videos.

Hunter and Devin, who share their account ‘thecordlefamily‘, had each other crying tears of laughter upon revealing their paintings to one another.

Most notably, Hunter’s artwork of Devin had the amused artist wheezing as his wife declared, “I’m peeing my pants,” and fell to the ground.

Matt and Kharli also gave the trend a go with varying levels of success. While Kharli initially felt she’d “messed up”certain details, she and viewers alike were left ‘flabbergasted’ after seeing Matt’s portrait.

Despite his warning that he wasn’t a “drawer or an artist,” Kharli couldn’t help but ask her partner if he even tried upon seeing the “nightmare” he had created.

“These paintings are breaking up so many happy homes,” one commenter claimed, with another labeling Matt’s work a “violation.”

However, not every couple’s artsy date night ended in laughter or terror, with some showcasing some incredible artistry instead.

Aileen, who goes by ‘ alittleandroid ‘ online, took on the challenge with an abstract flair to paint her partner Declan.

In return, his artistic interpretation of her resulted in a “really good” headshot that users claimed looked like it came straight out of Dreamworks or Pixar.

“This is a peak example of how amazing art comes in all different styles!!” one person wrote, as another claimed Declan has “broken the curse.”

So, if you’re looking to amp up your date night while staying cozy at home, perhaps the ‘Paint your partner’ trend is the way to go. As TikTok has shown, anyone can give the challenge a go no matter your artistic skill.

