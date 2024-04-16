How to get the Eye Rarity filter on TikTok

While browsing TikTok, you might have seen videos of people trying out the viral Eye Rarity filter to see how rare their eye color is. Here’s how to get the effect.

TikTok has become a treasure trove of engaging content, ranging from dance challenges to intriguing and entertaining filters that often spark viral trends.

The Eye Rarity filter is the latest one to blow up on the app, as it allows users to discover the rarity of their eye color. It uses a scale to rate the uniqueness of your eye color from ‘Very Common’ to ‘Extremely Rare.’

TikTokers have been amassing thousands of likes and views by trying out this viral effect, and sharing their results. So far, it’s been used in over 319,000 videos, as it continues to spark curiosity among users.

Article continues after ad

How to try out the Eye Rarity filter on TikTok

You are able to access the Eye Rarity filter from within the TikTok app — just do as follows:

Article continues after ad

Open TikTok. Click on the plus button to open the camera. Tap on ‘Effects’ in the bottom left corner. Click on the magnifying glass, and search ‘Eye Rarity.’ Select the filter of the same name by tapping it. You’ll now see the default eye color appear on the screen with arrows on either side. Press these arrows to adjust the color until it matches your own. Once you’ve matched the filter’s eye color to yours, tap the screen. The scale will then display its rarity level, ranging from ‘Very Common’ to ‘Extremely Rare.’

If you want to try out more of TikTok’s most popular filters, you can check out our guides here:

How to use the Invisible Body filter on TikTok | How to get the fake smile filter on TikTok | How to get the viral AI PS2 filter on TikTok | How to get the viral 1930s AI filter on TikTok | How to get the viral red flag filter on TikTok