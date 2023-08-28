What is TikTok’s ‘I’ll Be Missing You’ dance trend?

Summer TikTok trends have been fun, friendly, and heartfelt — but none more meaningful than the ‘I’ll Be Missing You’ dance trend, as the song itself is a tribute to the late Notorious B.I.G.

TikTok has been flooded with fun summer trends like the ‘strawberry girl’ makeup tutorial, ‘tomato girl summer,’ and let’s not forget the ‘let’s crack an egg on our child’s head and see their reaction’ trend that recently took off.

There’s also been a selection of music that has recently trended on TikTok like ‘Makeba’ by Jain and ‘Astronaut In The Ocean’ by Masked Wolf.

However, most recently, the ‘I’ll Be Missing You’ dance trend has emerged from its roots with TikTokers all across the globe dancing to the ode to Biggie Smalls song.

TikTok: truh60dsta TikTokers dancing to the ‘I’ll Be Missing You’ dance trend.

The song ‘I’ll Be Missing You’ is a tribute to the late Notorious B.I.G.

To pay homage to the late Notorious B.I.G., who passed away in 1997 from a gunshot wound, rapper Sean Diddy Combs reinvented a profound song with meaning beyond belief.

The song ‘I’ll Be Missing You’ originated in 1983 by the band The Police. The song itself was initially titled ‘Every Breath You Take.’ However, it ended up causing such a rift in the bandmates’ relationships, causing them to eventually break up after debuting the single to their ‘Synchronicity’ album.

Fast forward to the ‘90s when Sean Combs was working with Biggie Smalls before he died, and you have yet another hit single that was derived from The Police’s ‘Every Breath You Take.’

Though Combs wouldn’t be able to work on his rendition of the song with The Notorious B.I.G., he was able to use it to pay tribute to his good friend.

With its powerful meaning, Combs decided to remaster the song after Biggie’s passing and retitled it ‘I’ll Be Missing You.’ Combs also featured Biggie’s wife Faith Evans in the song.

The song itself is still popular despite its 1997 release date, as TikTokers are currently using the heartfelt track in TikTok’s ‘I’ll Be Missing You’ dance trend.

As the song plays in the background, TikTokers smoothly jive to the song with their respected friends, giving the heartfelt track even more life than it already had.

One dance group named ‘The Quick Style’ created a rockin’ rendition of the TikTok dance, garnering over 14 million views and one million likes.

Fans of the prominent group took to their comments section to nostalgically utter the song lyrics, “Every single day, every time I pray, I’ll be missing you.”

While another commented on the intention of the song, saying, “Meanwhile the saddest lyrics ever.”

Though TikTok trends cycle through the platform quickly, the ‘I’ll Be Missing You’ trend has been popular for about a year. However, TikTokers have continued the trend all the way through this summer, making the song itself as relevant as it ever was.