What is the ‘Gen Z wrote my script’ trend? Companies use viral slang in marketing pitches

TikTok’s ‘Gen Z wrote my script’ trend has many viewers laughing at how unfamiliar the older generation is with the younger generation’s word choices.

Though it’s uncommon for the younger generation to take the lead at a job with already established, older employees, it’s certainly not impossible.

Actually, TikTok’s ‘Gen Z wrote my script’ trend proves that it can be done. The trend itself sees business owners using a marketing pitch that their Gen Z employees wrote.

Though some of the marketing pitches are more serious than others, most are meant to be comical. Some employees even use slang terms like gyat, gagged, or lit. The person who gives the pitch to viewers is always older than the person who wrote it, so sometimes they don’t even know what the words mean – adding to the hilarity of it all.

What’s more, not only are social media users going mega-viral for their take on the trend, but businesses are getting even more exposure than ever before.

In a TikTok posted by Northumberland Zoo, two of the accomplishment’s directors nailed the assignment by using the word “slay” to describe several animals. They even joked about the bat being a “brat,” which was a nod to Charli XCX’s brat summer trend.

National Gallery Singapore also went viral for its amusing take on the ‘Gen Z wrote my script’ trend. As an employee named Clarence strutted through the art gallery, he described the paintings with terms he likely had never heard before.

“Hey besties, time to enter your artsy era,” Clarence said as he welcomed future customers. As he walked past a painting of a cat, he murmured, “She devoured, I fear.”

When he came across a pole fit for dancing on, he even referenced lingo from streamers like Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed by asking, “Chat, is this real?”

Ray from Shaker Auto Group even had viewers demanding he make 1000 more videos of himself reading a marketing pitch from his Gen Z employees.

As he showed off the vehicles inside the store, he used slang terms like “main character energy” and “gyat.”

He also told future customers they could “gain major aura points” if they stopped by and bought a new Jeep Wrangler.

Another popular word that was used in several videos of the ‘Gen Z wrote my script’ trend was demure, which went viral in August. Many social media users now use the word to describe a ‘moment of modesty.