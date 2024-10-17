What is TikTok’s ‘I love your daughter’ trend? Sean Gunn’s short film goes viral

Gilmore Girls actor Sean Gunn started TikTok’s ‘I love your daughter’ trend after users got ahold of an audio from his short film.

TikTok’s ‘I love your daughter’ trend began circulating the platform in September and has continued to go viral since then.

The trend generally shows men saying what they have to offer to a woman. The TikToker then busts down into a dance, flaunting all their best assets.

The trend’s audio features a scene from Sean Gunn’s short film, A Film By Kirk. Gunn previously played the role of Kirk Gleason in Gilmore Girls, a 2000s drama about friendship, family, and all the in-betweens.

Article continues after ad

As the audio begins, Gunn tells the father of his love interest, “I love your daughter.” The father responds, “Who are you to love my daughter, what do you have to offer?”

Gunn replies, “Nothing, only this,” and proceeds to break down into a contemporary dance. All the while, his love interest looks on adoringly.

Article continues after ad

Additionally, the trend features the song, ‘Breathe’ by Olly Alexander. “What’s that supposed to be about, baby? Go free up your vibe, stop acting crazy. Reminiscing all the good times daily. Try and pull that, got me acting shady,” read the lyrics.

Article continues after ad

TikTokers have made the ‘I love your daughter’ trend their own, with unique spins to each video.

TikTok user Austin Pepito garnered over 43M views for his take on the trend. After the viral audio played, Pepito laid on the floor and began to “effortlessly” do the worm dance. “Would you still love me if I was a worm?” he asked.

TikToker Brian Jordan Alvarez also went viral for his ‘I love your daughter’ video. As he wheeled his suitcase through an airport, he seductively danced to ‘Breath.’

Article continues after ad

“This is working for me, I fear,” commented an interested viewer.

TikTok’s interpretive dance trend has also amassed millions of views this October. The trend sees individuals making up their own dance in hopes of getting what they’ve asked for.