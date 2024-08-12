What does “demure” mean on TikTok? Viral term explained

TikTok’s viral term “demure” has many users explaining what it means to them, with some coming up with similarly alternative words.

Oftentimes, TikTokers come across phrases they’ve never heard, but once they know the meaning, the term becomes part of their everyday vocabulary.

One of TikTok’s latest terms to go viral is “demure.” But what does it mean? According to TikTokers ‘TheGoddessBoys,’ demure means “shy, modest, and reserved.”

Anyone can be demure, but it takes effort to have the ultimate calm, cool, and collected vibe.

In a TikTok posted by Jools Lebron which amassed over 7M views, they explained what being demure meant to them.

In their video, they emphasized how “mindful” they were of their looks, saying that you should always dress and accessorize for work the way you would during an interview.

They also came up with the word “demuretsey,” which means to be both modest and cute at the same time.

TikToker Devin Halbal also went viral for sharing their opinion of the term and called people out along the way.

“We need to keep it demure because a lot of you don’t know how to keep it demure for at least five minutes,” they said. “And then you act shocked when sh*t hits the fan.”

User ‘2Poor4Prada’ also shared her take on the term by comically mimicking TikToker Jools Lebroon.

While eating a sandwich, they said, “Do you see how I eat this sub? Very demure, very mindful. I keep everything exactly where it’s supposed to be. I try to keep anything from falling out.”

Yelp even commented on her TikTok, giving her a 5-star review for how demure she ate her sandwich.

While demure has the internet’s attention at the moment, it’s not the only TikTok term to go viral. In July, “glazing” began trending, which means to hype someone up to the point of being cringy. And let’s not forget the term “slay,” which means to confidently present yourself.