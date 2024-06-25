What is the ‘brat summer’ TikTok trend? Why everyone is wearing lime green 

Artist Charli XCX has kicked off the summer with a TikTok trend inspired by her latest album, ‘Brat.’

TikTok’s ‘brat Summer’ began trending after British singer Charli XCX released her ‘Brat’ album on June 7.

While fans enjoyed the album after its release, they embraced all of the ‘brat summer’ essentials that the musician mentioned in an interview with The News Movement.

“It can be, like, so trashy – like a pack of cigs, a Bic lighter, and a strappy white top with no bra. That’s like, kind of all you need,” Charli XCX responded after being asked what the trend was all about.

In one viral TikTok, a poster listed all of the ‘brat summer’ activities one might need to do to slay the new trend.

Among the must-do’s were: sleeping in your makeup, wearing sunglasses inside, and wearing the color lime green even if you’ve never worn the shade before, as it’s the color of Charli XCX’s new album.

TikToker ‘shaylaren’ shared their viral take on the trend. During which, they dyed their hair lime green and captioned their video, “Brat Summer!!!”

TikToker Erik also shared their rendition of a ‘brat summer’ where they danced in the middle of the street, writing on their video, “Southern brat summer.” They also included the song ‘Girl, so confusing’ by Charli XCX in the background.

Clementine the Dachshund, a viral dog on TikTok, even dressed the part of the ultimate brat. In their video, the pup could be seen wearing a choker that read “brat” and they sported the lime green color.

Another celebrity who has gone viral on TikTok for their trendy nature is Hailey Bieber. In the summer of 2023, she introduced “strawberry girl” makeup which featured pink blush and lip shades.