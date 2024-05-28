What does KAM mean on TikTok? Controversial term explained

KAM is a controversial term that’s been circulating on TikTok and other social media apps for several years. But what does this acronym stand for?

TikTok is a breeding ground for trendy slang terms and acronyms that millions of people use on a daily basis. While most of these are harmless, you might occasionally come across terms that are offensive or problematic, like the ‘d-slur’, or the infamous acronym RCTA.

One controversial term that’s resurfaced on the app is KAM, which often leads to heated discussions about gender relations, feminism, and social justice. Here’s what it means.

Article continues after ad

KAM meaning on TikTok

KAM stands for ‘Kill All Men.’ It originated from a now-deleted 2016 YouTube video by Jenny McDermott, who made comments about killing men and male babies to eradicate male chauvinists from society.

She later claimed that her video was a parody, not a serious call to action. But despite her clarification, the term escaped its original context to take on a life of its own within social media discourse.

Article continues after ad

On TikTok, KAM has been used by a spectrum of users, from those holding extreme feminist views to others employing the term more jestingly to underscore issues of toxic masculinity and inappropriate behavior by some men towards women.

Article continues after ad

Most people who use the term emphasize that it’s not intended as an endorsement of actual violence, but rather as a provocative means to draw attention to serious social issues. However, the term has still faced backlash from different corners of the online community.

While the KAM discourse is mostly participated in by women, a number of men on TikTok have also used it to agree humorously with the criticisms leveled at toxic male behaviors. They often use the KAM hashtag in their videos, where they break “bro-code” and share their male friends’ toxic dating habits.

If there are other acronyms or phrases being used on TikTok that you are confused about, check out our guide here to learn all about the app’s most popular terms.

Article continues after ad