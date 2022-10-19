TikToker’s brutally honest ‘how to drive drunk’ advice goes viral

Terry is a South Korea based journalist who is currently on Dexerto's Australian team. He spends his spare time grinding competitive team games, and loves creating content for a wide variety of games, especially Wild Rift and League of Legends. You can contact Terry at [email protected]

In TikToker’s Life and Scar’s video, he taught the viewers how to drive drunk by providing brutally honest advice regarding the condemned practice.

Drinking and driving is a serious crime, which can result in terrible accidents and harm to the driver and others. Despite the repercussions, many still choose to drink and drive, endangering themselves and the people around them.

TikTok user Life and Scar created a how to video to help better prepare drunk drivers and maximize safety.

The video is targeted towards those who he believes would already drink and drive, regardless of what anyone told them.

TikToker shares how to drive drunk

“Look guys, we already know you dumb*ss sh*ts be driving drunk,” he stated in the beginning, introducing the tutorial video.

Life and Scar is in no way attempting to condone drinking and driving, and is instead teaching the less informed of the best practices while doing so.

“If you gonna do this sh*t, listen up.”

He then laid out the safety tips:

Urinate before heading out

Drink coffee or water Coffee preferred to wake up and stay alert

Put on seat belt and turn on head lights

Roll the windows down

Slap yourself constantly

Life and Scars ends the video by giving the viewers one last warning, “even if you do all this sh*t correctly, your *ss can still die.”

As a whole, the video seems to have been well received. Many enjoy the humor shared in the video, while others thank him for the honest advice.

“Saving this for later,” one user stated.

“Bros too outa pocket, I crack up every time you show up on my feed,” another commented.

Life and Scars has created other how to videos as well, which center around giving very blunt advice for some very real problems. As of October 19, he has over 100,000 followers on TikTok.