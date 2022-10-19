TikTok watching job is “paying” people to watch TikTok videos

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at [email protected]

A job listing from a company named Ubiquitous has caught the eyes of thousands of TikTok fans, as it offers a rather sizeable payout if you’re chosen to work for them — and all you have to do is binge TikTok.

With over a billion monthly users, TikTok has become one of the biggest video platforms currently on the internet.

Having maintained such popularity over the last few years, it’s not surprising that marketing companies might want to gather data on what kind of content is shared on the platform.

Ubiquitous is doing just that, as they’ve posted a listing for a TikTok-watching job that provides the chosen applicant with a rather sizable payout — and all you have to do is binge-watch TikTok.

What is the TikTok watching job?

Influencer marketing company Ubiquitous is looking for someone that “loves TikTok,” and is willing to go on a 12-hour TikTok binge-watching session.

To make things even better, they’re willing to pay you $50 an hour to do so.

According to the ad, all they ask from the chosen applicant is to scroll through TikTok, share some of their favorite videos on social media, and rank their top ten videos at the end of the shift.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and must have an active social media presence. However, it doesn’t mention how active of a presence you need.

How to apply for the TikTok watching job

In order to apply for the position, you must fill out the form at the bottom of the Ubiquitous website.

If you’re chosen for the position, the company will contact you with guidelines for the 12-hour binge.

What does the TikTok watching job pay?

The chosen applicant will receive the following from Ubiquitous:

$600 from Ubiquitous

A $50 Uber Eats Gift Card

A $50 Target Gift Card

A Flexible Cell Phone Holder

A 12” ring light and tripod

If you think you’re worthy of the job, head over to apply. Who knows, maybe you’ll be chosen for quite possibly the easiest job you’ll ever accept.

