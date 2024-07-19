TikTok mourns content creator’s son after deadly 100 feet fall

TikTok star Craig Clark’s account has been swarmed with messages of support and condolence after it was shared that his son had a fatal fall.

Renowned on the platform for his “unfiltered” approach, Craig amassed over 3.4 million followers and was known by fans as ‘Goose2659‘.

However, on July 18, 2024, a friend of Craig’s temporarily took over his account to share some “tragic” news about the TikToker’s son, Jayden.

According to Clark’s friend Justin, Jayden had been “pronounced dead on the scene” following a fall of “about 115 feet”.

The accident occurred on July 17 after the 20-year-old left Craig’s house to “do some exploring” and “a little fishing”. While hiking during the trip, Jayden found a spot with a “beautiful view” but lost his footing and fell.

Justin shared that Craig had since gotten news from the coroner that “Jayden didn’t suffer at all” but was instead instantly killed upon impact: “As soon as he hit the bottom, the lights turned off. So if there is a silver lining to be had, I guess that would be it.”

He went on to stress that “no parent should ever have to bury their child”, and asked Craig’s followers to keep the TikToker’s family and friends in their “thoughts and prayers”. He also included a link for fans who wanted to “help out”.

“It’s a tragic, horrible situation that I hope nobody else has to deal with,” Justin said, ending the video with a snippet of Craig and Jayden laughing before coming together for a hug. Many viewers have since taken to the comments with heartfelt messages.

“This is gut-wrenching news. I am so very sorry Goose. My heart and prayers are with you and your family,” one person wrote. Another said, “As a father my heart breaks for you, brother. Lifting you up during this time.”