Australian fitness influencer dies suddenly at age 30

Australian fitness influencer Jaxon Tippet has died from a heart attack while on vacation in Turkey, his loved ones confirmed.

Fitness coach and podcaster Jaxon Tippet, who had over 229,000 followers on Instagram, has died less than two weeks after celebrating his 30th birthday.

“It’s with a heavy heart that our beloved Jaxon has passed away on Nov 10th 2024. He was such a beautiful soul and had such a positive impact on the world,” read the caption on his latest Instagram post, which shows the model smiling with his birth and death years, “1994 – 2024.”

Additional tributes were shared in Instagram Stories on his page: “We really appreciate your love and support during this time. It’s clear that Jaxon had such a beautiful impact on people,” the post read, adding, “From what we have been told, Jax passed away due to a heart attack while in Turkey.”

The posts direct viewers to a GoFundMe page set up by the influencer’s family, which has raised over $50,398 AUD so far, with a goal of $55,000.

“There really are no words to describe this sort of pain, and we know a lot of people will be feeling this heartbreak with us as he was loved by so many,” wrote the family of the fitness coach, who became a dad in December 2023.

According to the fundraiser description, Tippet’s loved ones plan to use the funds to support his parents, starting with covering the costs of bringing his body home and assisting with funeral expenses.

Just weeks before, on October 30, Tippet marked his 30th birthday by sharing an Instagram post captioned “30 life lessons I’ve learnt now I’m 30.” The 21st item on his list now feels poignant: “Growing old beats the alternative — dying young.”

The bodybuilder has previously opened up about his addiction to steroids. During a 2022 episode of the ‘Good Humans’ podcast, he described his withdrawals as “hell.”

“I lost a girlfriend off it. I nearly lost my family off of it. I nearly went to jail, as I got caught with my own personal use of steroids,” he revealed during the discussion.

