TikToker, 26, dies after falling from 5th floor apartment

TikTok influencer Kubra Aykut has died after she reportedly fell from the 5th floor of a luxury apartment in Turkey.

Kubra Akyutm, who previously went viral for the “Wedding without a Groom” video, was found dead in Istanbul’s Sultanbeyli district on September 23.

A suicide note is believed to have been found with her body, Turkish media reports.

Police are currently investigating the situation, and her body was taken for a post-mortem at a private hospital.

Her body was then taken back to her hometown Bursa, where her parents live and she was born, to be buried at a funeral attended by friends and loved ones.

Kubra Aykut/Instagram Kubra Aykut was 26 years old when she died.

Fans have flooded Aykut’s TikTok page with tributes, with many calling her “an angel” and someone who had “a beautiful heart”.

Turkish influencer Dilan Polat was among the mourners, as well as Enes Çetinkaya, Polat’s lawyer who is believed to have been Kubra’s long-term partner.

It comes after the social media star, who had one million followers on TikTok and over 200,000 on Instagram, left fans concerned with recent posts about losing weight.

She wrote: “I’ve gathered my energy, but I can’t seem to gain weight. I lose a kilogram every day. I don’t know what to do; I urgently need to gain weight.”

The social media star shot to fame on TikTok after holding an elaborate wedding without a partner in 2023.

She wore a white wedding dress and tiara for the ceremony, in which she ‘married’ herself, and declared: ”I cannot find a worthy groom for myself.”

Kubra jokingly described herself as a ‘nervous bride’ in another clip, which showed her triumphantly eating a burger on her wedding day.

She gained hundreds of thousands of followers thanks to the empowering and light-hearted content, which many fans found relatable, and she went on to build a successful career off the back of it.

Her last video posted on her TikTok account shortly before her death showed her deep cleaning her apartment in a timelapse.