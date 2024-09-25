Jynxzi’s viral window-cleaner incident was actually a prank by Sketch

Twitch star Jynxzi got pranked by none other than his fellow streamer Sketch as part of an elaborate practical joke that happened during a live broadcast as part of a new show, ‘Punk You.’

In August 2024, Jynxzi and Sketch were streaming live on Twitch when a loud banging could be heard somewhere off-camera.

Concerned, both broadcasters got up from their chairs to investigate the situation. They called the police, where viewers heard them explaining that a window cleaner outside Jynxzi’s 11th-floor apartment was pounding on the glass for help due to a malfunction with the crane carrying him.

Their stream ended shortly afterward, and the two influencers didn’t comment on the subject publicly. However, a message from Jynxzi’s Twitch mod claimed the duo was alright and that “everything else [was] being handled by the cops.”

Most viewers assumed that the window cleaner had experienced some kind of near-death accident, given what happened on stream… but now, it’s been revealed that it was all a prank.

As told in a PR email sent to Dexerto, this was just one of several forthcoming episodes of ‘Punk You,’ a new online prank show from the co-creator of Punk’d, Jason Goldberg.

The first episode was uploaded to YouTube on September 25, nearly a month after the window-cleaning incident, which was set up in part by Sketch.

In the episode, a distressed Jynxzi attempted to relay what was happening outside his window to a fake police operator, saying the cleaner was “hanging on for his f*cking life.”

After trying to pull him up with a rope, cast and crew burst in to tell him it was all a prank, leaving the streamer visibly relieved as he fell to the floor.

“To this day, this was the scariest thing that ever happened to me,” Jynxzi said about the prank in a press release. “What do I even believe anymore?”

‘Punk You’ will air exclusively on YouTube and is slated to have a slew of other celebrity guests, including the likes of JoJo Siwa, Sexyy Red, NLE Choppa and more.