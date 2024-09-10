Expert warns viral TikTok trend can literally blind you

A professional optician is warning netizens about the dangers of TikTok’s “sun gazing” trend, but viewers are also expressing their concerns for those who take part in the spiritual practice.

Nimmi Mistry, an optician for Vision Direct, explained why TikTok’s “sun gazing” trend is dangerous for individuals who participate.

Sun gazing is when someone looks directly into the sunlight during sunrise and sunset without sunglasses. This experience is known to be spiritual and is said to increase awareness and energy. According to participants, it is also supposed to decrease fatigue.

Though trendsetters claim that looking directly at the sun during said hours of the day (as opposed to other times) helps to protect the eyes from UV rays, Mistry warned it’s never a good thing to stare at the sun – regardless of the time.

“These ‘sungazers’ claim that UVB rays contribute to vitamin D production and support eye health,” she said. “With no evidence to support this, not only are these TikTok users exposing their eyes to harmful UV radiation, but increasing their risk of developing conditions such as cataracts and macular degeneration.”

While the sun gazing trend is popular, some TikTokers have also taken issue with its concerning dangers and questioned why anyone would hurt themselves by doing that.

“Y’all, plz don’t do this stupid sh*t, u gonna hurt yourself,” commented a viewer after they watched a TikTok of ‘queenseldaa’ meditating and gazing into the sun.

“Excuse me, did you say stare directly into the sun? Because I really don’t think that’s a good idea,” quipped another.

Some viewers also noted that they were too “scared” to sun gaze, adding that the trend was “complete nonsense.”

Health professional Nicole Van Groningen also shared her frustration in a viral TikTok about sun-damaging habits. While listing the things she’d never do, she said she’d ”never go in the sun without sunscreen… not even for five minutes.”