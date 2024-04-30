Parents find 50,000 bees after daughter hears “monsters in wall”

A young family got the shock of a lifetime after their daughter complained about hearing “monsters” in the wall, which ended up being thousands of buzzing bees living in their wall.

Content creator Ashley took to TikTok to document how her daughter’s innocent claim of hearing monsters in the wall turned out to be over 50,000 bees.

The video, which has gone viral with over 9,1 million views in six days, first showed a thermal photo of a wall in a house with an evident heat source behind it, as it lit up as orange as the person standing next to it. The overlay text read: “When your daughter has been hearing ‘monsters’ in the wall.”

Article continues after ad

The video then cut to another photo of the aftermath of cutting a big hole into the wall only to reveal thousands of bees living in a beehive built into the wall. The accompanying overlay text read: “turns out it was 50,000 bees buzzing” along with a crying emoji.

Article continues after ad

In a follow-up video, Ashley revealed that a beekeeper had come over to help them, and on the first day alone, they’d removed 20,000 bees and over 100 pounds of honeycomb, which was over eight months of work, according to the beekeeper.

Luckily, they’d found the queen which meant that they could move all of the bees to their new home. The next day, over 20,000 more bees were removed before the wall was sealed off to prevent anyone from getting stung.

Article continues after ad

According to Buzz About Bees, the average beehive holds between 20k-80k bees, with one queen bee ruling them all.

When followers asked Ashley how she didn’t notice such a sprawling insect metropolis being erected under her roof, she replied: “It only takes a couple of bees and a swarm that you might not be able to see to become a colony that’s 50,000 bees.”

Ashley wrote in the comments: “[Her daughter’s] night terrors have stopped now that she met the “monster Hunter” and he got the bees! We had another extraction today, and hopefully if they don’t keep trying to rebuild the comb it’ll be 2+ weeks”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, during the second extraction to get the rest of the bees, a second hive was found in the ceiling just above where the first hive had been. Because of this, the process had to start over as they collected thousands of more bees to collect.

In the latest update from day 10, Ashley revealed that her daughter’s bedroom was still out of bounds after the third extraction as there were still lots of bees flying around in the wall and the room or just lying on the floor.

She explained that as everything had happened so quickly, they hadn’t had time to clear out the room, leaving honey residue and bees all over the clothes, toys, and furniture, which would need to be cleaned up.

Article continues after ad

There was also lots of honey damage in the walls where the hives had been which would need repairing. Something that their home insurance wouldn’t cover, Ashley revealed.

Article continues after ad

In one video, she showed the extent of the wall damage, including bees walking in and out of the gaps, with an overlay text reading: “POV: Home insurance doesn’t cover any of the damages from the bees because it ‘doesn’t have anything to do with the home.'”

“Most home insurance companies do not cover pest/insect damage,” she added in the comments.