NPC TikToker PinkyDoll calls out industry for “copying” her style

PinkyDoll exclaimed in a lengthy online rant how frustrated she was about content creators “copying” her style.

Popular NPC TikToker, PinkyDoll, recently called out the “whole industry” for “copying” her style.

While PinkyDoll is one of the best-known NPC content creators, she noted in her online rant that there was one particular influencer stealing her steeze.

“You have this one girl who makes her whole career about ‘yee-ha, gotta f*ck a cowgirl.’ It’s funny that you don’t give me credits for it, that you get inspired by me!” PinykDoll exclaimed in her now-viral TikTok.

She also discussed how content creators use “all” her AI slang in video games while she stays silent about it.

“Yo, I’m sick of people going viral copying my style, and don’t give me credits about it,” she said.

PinkyDoll even claimed that the influencer she left unnamed used an AI-generated photo that resembled her just for clickbait.

By the end of PinkyDoll calling out the industry for copying her style, she made sure fans knew she was back and better.

“Y’all about to be pressed, because PinkyDoll is back at it,” she said.

Some fans who have seen PinkyDoll call out the industry have since reacted by saying she’s the one copying content creators like Cherry Crush and Nyane.

While others said that there was “only one PinkyDoll.”