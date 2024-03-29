Fans concerned as viral NPC TikToker PinkyDoll “passes out” on stream

Fans are concerned after NPC TikToker, PinkyDoll, passed out while live-streaming.

PinkyDoll has gone viral on TikTok for producing some of the best NPC videos where she repeats motions and phrases in return for gifts.

During one of her most recent livestreams, PinkyDoll passed out in the middle of a mukbang. With her face in her food, fans were telling her to “wake up” while still sending her gifts.

However, once her phone dropped to the floor, many fans believed she was in a state of emergency regarding her health.

“Pink Doll passing out is scary because it wasn’t nothing we could’ve done in this situation and I hope that TikTok see this video,” one fan wrote after reposting PinkyDoll passing out.

Another fan detailed the moments leading up to her passing out, “She kept saying she was going to pass out before it happen and said if I pass out you know what’s up…??”

TikToker Tv Head even suggested that content creators have a button they can use to alert someone from TikTok’s headquarters about emergencies like PinkyDoll’s.

PinkyDoll hasn’t given fans details about what happened, leaving many to wonder. She has, however, appeared on livestream since the incident.