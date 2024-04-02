Man goes viral guessing woman’s location using “impressive and terrifying” method

A man has gone viral after using an “impressive and terrifying” method to find a fellow TikToker who asked viewers to guess her location.

Yuval, who goes by ‘yuvaltheterrible‘ on TikTok, gained notoriety on the social media platform for his ability to determine someone’s height by simply looking at a photo of them.

With over 1.8 million followers, he has since moved on to using his uncanny skills for various other antics as well — including figuring out where a person is.

His latest viral video left fans comparing him to You’s Joe Goldberg after he “guessed” where a fellow TikToker was staying, down to her exact hotel room.

Ayamé, who goes by ‘ayame.p‘ online, took to the social media platform to show off the hotel room she was staying in. She said, “By the time this is posted, I have left the hotel. So try and find me, find me if you like.”

And Yuval evidently took Ayamé’s challenge seriously. First attempting to determine the hotel in question by the headboard she had shown, this search ultimately left Yuval with too many potential routes to take.

Instead, the TikToker used Ayamé’s breakfast order of berry compote as a clue, searching for London hotels with the food item on offer; “I didn’t have a confirmation that your hotel was in London again, but I didn’t get the sense that anyone was flying you anywhere.”

Sure enough, Yuval got a hit — Firmdale Hotels. With five hotels in the city, Yuval narrowed down his search again by determining the Soho location to be the only one offering berry compote as a part of their breakfast menu at the time. Other menu items also aligned with the meals Ayamé had shown in her video.

Yuval matched the headboard, wallpaper, and artwork in Ayamé’s video to the Deluxe Terrace room, and used Google Maps to pinpoint which of the terrace rooms she had stayed in; “the Deluxe Terrace room, the second southernmost room on the 6th floor of the Soho Hotel on Richard Mews in London.”

Ayamé confirmed Yuval had guessed correctly by stitching the video, appearing stunned by the accuracy of his online sleuthing.

“Dude needs to be hired by the FBI,” one person commented. Another wrote, “What in the Joe Goldberg is this?”