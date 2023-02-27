Uber driver blasted for allegedly complaining about rider in wheelchair

A woman went viral on TikTok after claiming that her Uber driver complained about her wheelchair, sparking a debate.

TikToker Karlee (karleexrosee), who uses a wheelchair, shared a video from her Uber ride claiming that her driver ‘sighed’ and ‘complained’ about it.

“I love when Ubers sigh and complain about my wheelchair when I get into the car and then we sit in silence,” she wrote in a text overlaying the eight-second clip.

Karlee also alleged that her driver cleaned his hands after loading the chair into the car.

“He wiped his hands after putting it in,” she wrote in the caption of the video, which went viral with over 494,000 views and 62,000 likes. Her experience sparked a debate in the comment section.

TikTok reacts to Uber driver complaining about wheelchair

Some TikTok users sided with Karlee, sharing their own issues with disabilities or additional needs in a rideshare.

“I hate when Ubers complain about a necessity or even give a look,” another shared. “I have to take a car seat with me and they get mad they have to wait for me to install it.”

“Been there and it’s one of the most awkward things. Not him trying to tell me that my chair doesn’t fit in his car,” a third said.

Others, however, tried to defend the driver.

“So you’re telling me I should never dust my hands off after touching/moving something,” one commented.

“He saw that you’re unlikely to tip him and is upset that he has to spend more time not making money,” another suggested.

In a follow-up video, Karlee said she would not have minded if the driver simply said he couldn’t take her wheelchair. However, she deemed picking her up and then giving her such treatment as “disrespectful.”

