TikToker accuses Charli D’Amelio of drug use at Dancing with the Stars party

A gossip insider on TikTok has accused social media star Charli D’Amelio of using drugs at an alleged party for Dancing with the Stars.

Charli D’Amelio is one of TikTok’s most popular content creators. She reigned as the platform’s most-followed user for over two years before being dethroned by Khaby Lame in early 2022.

After achieving internet stardom, Charli has turned her focus back to dancing, notably competing in Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars and even taking home the trophy after weeks of heavy competition.

In the backdrop of that victory, some serious and unproven allegations have been leveled at the 18-year-old influencer.

YouTube: Charli D’Amelio Charli D’Amelio competed on Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars and ended up winning the show with dance partner Mark Ballas.

These allegations come from self-described ‘Gossip Activist’ Kyle Marisa Roth, whose content on TikTok centers around sharing rumors about high-profile celebrities.

One of her biggest accusations as of late centers around Charli, who Roth claims was using drugs at an event for Dancing with the Stars in early November 2022.

Roth’s video is described as a ‘blind item,’ which is another word for gossip without a source that does not name the subjects involved.

“This is about a Dancing with the Stars event that occurred earlier this month,” Roth said in her video. “This barely-legal, A-list TikTok star with multiple millions of followers was at an event last night and was skiing like a pro.” (By ‘skiing,’ Roth refers to drug use.)

Although Roth claims that “all [is] alleged here” on her account bio, her video about Charli has been doing the rounds, garnering over 37,000 views.

These unproven rumors have been met with mixed reactions on social media. One user replied: “You have no proof,” while another called the allegations “FALSE.”

TikTok: thekylemarisa

The TikTok star is yet to respond to the accusations at the time of writing, and no clear evidence has been published to support Roth’s claims.