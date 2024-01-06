Man confesses love for best friend on 28-hour road trip and it doesn’t go well

A TikToker was left feeling uncomfortable after her best friend declared his love for her during a 28-hour-long road trip.

In a viral TikTok clip with over 3 million views and 319,000 likes, Rachel Foster (rachelfoster24) shared the awkward silent moment after her best friend confessed his feelings to her.

“POV: Your best friend just confessed his love to you and you still have 28 more hours left of the drive,” the content creator wrote in the text overlay.

Rachel appeared to be caught off guard by the revelation as she side-eyed her friend while awkwardly covering her mouth with her hand. “Send help,” she captioned the video.

Judging by the song she chose to add to the video, Rachel did not feel the same way. “Trying to be cool about it, feeling like an absolute fool,” Julien Baker from the indie group boygenius sang in the background.

In the comments, many TikTok users felt sorry for the man. “If I mustered up the courage to confess my love to someone and they met me w silent rejection and RECORDING ME I’d never leave the house,” one person wrote.

“Oh he’s experiencing ALL stages of grief,” another said. “I feel bad for him, he looks sad,” a third shared. “Girl you filmed him after?!?” someone else added.

Others sympathized with Rachel. “Nooo i would be so uncomfortable if they did that when we will be trapped in a car for hours i would just want to call off the trip,” one user commented.

“Nah cos why do they always confess when there’s no way to run,” another wrote. “Praying for you,” a third added.

In several follow-up clips posted after the original video went viral, the two appeared to be fine and can be seen having fun and enjoying each other’s company.