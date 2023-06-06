Rescue chopper called after Dixie D’Amelio & Bri Chickenfry went skinny-dipping in ocean

Bri Chickenfry has revealed that a rescue chopper was called after she and Dixie D’Amelio went skinny-dipping in the ocean and were swept away by the current.

It’s starting to get warmer in many areas around the world, leading to more and more people heading out into the ocean to swim and relax after a long and hot day.

Influencers Bri Chickenfry and Dixie D’Amelio were hanging out with a group of friends when they decided to do a bit of late-night swimming.

But disaster struck when they were swept away by the current while skinny-dipping, and Bri & Dixie’s friends had to call for a rescue chopper.

Dixie & Bri were skinny dipping when the current took them

Dixie D’Amelio and Bri Chickenfry were relaxing in the ocean when they were forcefully moved down shore away from where their clothes were.

During a recent episode of the BFFs podcast Bri revealed that once she and Dixie realized they were stuck in the water, their friends had already called for help finding the influencer duo.

“We’re literally sitting in the water and all these ATVs started pulling up,” Bri said before mentioning that the rescue group confirmed that it was them. “We were waiting for our friends to bring us our clothes.”

(Topic starts at 3:04 in the video)

Luckily for Dixie and Bri, their friends arrived shortly after with their clothes so they could leave the beach and head home for the night.

Dixie hasn’t commented on the situation as of writing, but we’ll be sure to update you if she does.

