Boyfriend roasted after failing to pick up his girlfriend in viral TikTok challenge

TikTok viewers were left embarrassed for a girl after her boyfriend couldn’t pick her up while participating in the platform’s latest trend.

TikTok is always churning out new trends and fads, the latest of which needs two people in order to work properly.

The trend is set to the song ‘Sunday’ by The Cranberries — particularly, the part of the song where Dolores O’Riordan sings, “You’re spinning me around, my feet are off the ground.”

In the challenge, which appears to be aimed toward romantic couples, one person will spin around before the other picks them up off the floor.

The trend has picked up in popularity as couples try it out for themselves… but one pairing has gone viral after their take on the fad didn’t go as planned.

TikTok user ‘sissi,’ now known as “green hoodie girl,” is taking the platform by storm after her boyfriend tried to lift her up but couldn’t get her more than an inch off the floor.

His failed attempt clearly shocked his girlfriend, who captioned the video: “Yeah, heading to the gym right now.”

Her boyfriend is now getting roasted by users all over the app, many of whom are advising him to hit the free weights.

“Bro is WEAK,” one commenter wrote.

“Brom I’m a 5”2 girl and I could pick her up, no problem,” another claimed.

“Nah, she barely looks 125 pounds,” another said.

Luckily, it looks like he was able to pick her up eventually, with the couple uploading another video trying out the challenge where he successfully lifted her up off the floor and even gave her a piggyback ride.

All in all, it looks like the couple isn’t taking the backlash all that seriously, judging by the humorous videos they’ve made poking fun at the ordeal.

This is just the latest fad to go viral on TikTok after the “water droplet eye trend” took over the app earlier this month.

