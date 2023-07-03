Blatant Last of Us clone on Nintendo eShop even has an Ellie lookalike

A clone of Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us is available to purchase on the Nintendo Switch eShop that even features an Ellie lookalike.

10 years out from its original release on PS3 and it’s clear The Last of Us has left an indelible mark on pop culture. The Naughty Dog series recently expanded its reach, too, thanks to an acclaimed TV series on HBO.

In addition to inspiring the likes of God of War’s soft reboot, TLoU’s hold on the masses also appears evident in the copycats that have followed.

Fntastic’s Division and TLoU-like hybrid, The Day Before, may come to mind for some. But there’s one new ripoff on Nintendo Switch that makes The Day Before look incredibly subtle in comparison.

Meet The Last of Us’ Nintendo eShop ripoff, The Last Hope

Enthusiasts and pundits have taken note of a TLoU ripoff that recently landed on the Switch’s eShop. Titled ‘The Last Hope – Dead Zone Survival,’ the game in question tasks players with surviving a zombie apocalypse while escorting a young girl to a safe haven. And, yes, the girl is a blatant Ellie copycat.

The Last Hope’s eShop page tells potential customers to expect a captivating plot, challenging missions, and immersive graphics. Apparently, it’s all topped off with meaningful choices, too.

Gameplay footage from YouTuber Tahami proves that product descriptions only reveal so much. For one, The Last Hope’s title screen has a little too much in common with The Division. Meanwhile, the gameplay seems janky and the graphics appear to be anything but immersive.

For now, publisher VG Games is selling the title on the UK eShop for £0.99 in a sale that ends on July 13. There’s currently no word on whether The Last of Us clone will make its way to Nintendo’s US storefront.

This isn’t the first time that a beloved PlayStation IP has been ripped off for a game sold on another platform. God of War clone ‘War Gods Zeus of Child’ hit the Xbox store last summer, but was swiftly removed from the platform. It’s possible a similar fate awaits The Last Hope – Dead Zone Survival.