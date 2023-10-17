Where to buy the Intel Core i9-14900K: Price, release date & more

Looking for where to buy the Intel Core i9-14900K? Here’s everything you need to know about the latest flagship CPU.

Intel’s latest flagship CPU, the i9-14900K is just about ready to launch. This is the top-end chip, the one you want to get if you want zero compromises.

However, this launch is a little different from the last few Intel CPU launches. Instead of launching the chips that’ll be found in the 15th generation, it appears it’s not quite ready for prime time. Instead, Intel has refreshed Raptor Lake, the 13th-generation, and upped the performance.

Where to buy the Intel i7-14700K

As with the i7-14700K, you’ll find the lowest prices on Amazon at the time of writing. They’re currently up for preorder, and it’s around $20-30 cheaper than other retailers.

Intel i9-14900K price

The Intel Core i9-14900K has an MSRP of $589, but as with any product launch in the PC space, it’s rare to find it at that right now. As we mentioned above, Amazon currently retails it for $10 above the MSRP, making it the cheapest available right now.

Is it worth it to buy an i9-14900K?

If you’ve only just upgraded to the 13th generation, you can probably wait this one out. If you’re still lingering on the 10th or earlier generation chips, we’d probably recommend moving on up. The LGA1700 is a flexible socket, so if you’ve invested a lot in your PC and only want to upgrade that motherboard to take advantage of the Raptor Lake Refresh, it does support DDR4 and DDR5 RAM.

However, we’d probably recommend going all in on the DDR5 motherboards in 2023. DDR4 RAM might be cheap, but locking yourself out of being future-proof could lead to unwanted performance losses. Also, if you’re going to go for the flagship, why tie it down to the last generation?

Intel i9-14900K vs AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D

We’re personally still waiting for the Intel 14th generation to be let loose in the wild before making a judgment call. While the AMD 3D chips come with that ultra-powerful 3D V-Cache, which makes it great for gaming, leaks have seemingly confirmed that Intel might be the champion this time around.

Intel’s flagship will be able to go up to 6GHz when in full boost mode, while AMD’s will top out at 5.7GHz. To a regular user, this might be negligible, but for those who enjoy squeezing as much power out of their PCs, it might be the 14900K loaded up into a case this time around.

