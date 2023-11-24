Intel i7-13700K price plunges 18% in Black Friday bargain

Looking for a gaming CPU for your latest PC build, but you’re on a budget? No problem, Amazon’s Black Friday sales have you covered with this offer on an Intel Core i7-13700K.

The Intel Core i7-13700K might not be as powerful as its 14th-gen counterparts, but it can still punch above its weight in most consumer applications, including gaming.

There are advantages to aiming for components from the previous generation – including price. Such as this significant 18% discount from Amazon as part of its Black Friday sales.

For PC builders who are on a budget, Black Friday is a great time to look for bargain components. The Intel Core i7-13700K can form a key part of a PC build or upgrade, offering 16 cores and 24 threads at 5.4GHz.

While the 14th Gen i7-14700K might look more impressive on paper, in reality, the i7-13700K can do pretty much everything its younger sibling can and has less demanding power requirements to boot. Meaning users need to worry less about power bills.

In terms of versatility, the Intel Core i7-13700K is also quite adaptable, as it is compatible with Intel 600 and 700 chipset motherboards, and can be paired with either DDR5 RAM or the cheaper DDR4 equivalent.

This means that users with older motherboards have a good upgrade path by using this particular CPU, a positive for PC building and upgrading on a budget.

The Intel Core i7-13700K might not be the best gaming CPU out there, but it is still a solid and capable mid-range chip with a great deal of flexibility. With 18% off the usual price, it becomes an extremely attractive option.

