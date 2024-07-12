Intel’s 15th gen Arrow Lake CPUs rumored to launch later than expected

Rumors indicate that AMD’s next-gen chips will beat Intel’s to market by quite a margin.

Intel’s 15th Generation CPUs, known as ‘Arrow Lake’, are set to launch in 2024. Initial reports at Computex 2024 indicated that Intel was aiming for an October 2024 release date for its new desktop chips, but this date may have been pushed back.

According to industry insider HXL, also known as 9550pro on Twitter/X, the release of the Core Ultra 200 desktop CPUs from the Arrow Lake-S line could be pushed back as far as December. HXL does specify that this is only a rumor at the moment.

If accurate, a December release for the Core Ultra 200 series will leave a five-month gap after the launch of AMD’s Zen 5 processor lineup. With no Intel launch until the Holidays, this leaves a significant portion of time for AMD to be unchallenged in the processor market.

It is expected that Intel plans to officially unveil the Arrow Lake-S CPU line-up during its ‘ON’ event, due to take place in September. With the original October release date, this would give the company a few weeks to begin sending the chips to retailers.

A December release date might mean customers can give themselves a holiday treat of a PC upgrade, but leaves plenty of room for AMD’s new Ryzen CPUs to gain a solid foothold in the market.

Intel is faced with other issues in its desktop CPU department. The 13th and 14th generation of CPUs continue to be plagued by instability problems. Despite launching an investigation, no firm information on the root cause of the problem has been announced. Nor has a solution been forthcoming.

Between those problems and a potential release delay, we might be seeing a significant uptick in AMD customers.