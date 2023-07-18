Intel’s 15th gen Arrow Lake performance leaks a year ahead of release

Intel’s 15th-generation chips, Arrow Lake, are set for 2024. Despite being a year away, the next-generation CPUs have already had performance metrics leak.

Just as we’re coming off of the first bits of information about the upcoming 14th-generation Raptor Lake refresh, Intel’s next-generation chips have already begun to leak.

The Arrow Lake processors are set for a 2024 release, and even though they’re a year away, early performance metrics have begun to leak out.

Leaked by Igor’s Lab, the new chips seem to be Intel trying to take a stab at AMD’s current crown. AMD currently rule the roost when it comes to integrated GPUs (iGPUs) and sheer power from their processors. It’s why you’ll find AMD hardware in PC handhelds more often than not.

In the leaked benchmarks, which include things like Geekbench, the top-end Intel Arrow Lake CPU appears to have a maximum 20% increase on multicore tests over the 13th generation 13900K.

Included in the leaks are tests surrounding the 14th-generation chips too. These have a meager 1-3% increase over the last generation – so far. When compared to the 15th generation, there’s a 19% increase in Geekbench’s multicore tests.

On the single-core front, it seems as though the Arrow Lake chips will top out at an impressive 16% performance increase in certain tests.

Intel Arrow lake sees nearly 250% increase in iGPU performance

Things get far more interesting when you begin to look at the iGPU scores, which are done in 3DMark Time Spy. Compared to the Intel i9-13900K, the 14th gen Raptor Lake refresh is on par, while the 15th generation sees an incredible 220% to 240% increase in performance.

To put that into perspective using speculation, if Forza Horizon 5 (set to 900p, low) runs at an average of 35FPS according to this benchmark video, we could see Arrow Lake increase that to a much more playable 84FPS in the future, under the best conditions.