Intel 14th gen CPU leak showcases AMD-beating benchmarks

Intel is gearing up for its 14th-gen Raptor Lake Refresh release, and according to new leaked benchmarks, it goes toe-to-toe with AMD’s 3D V-cache flagships.

Intel is poised to imminently release its 14th-generation processors, a refresh of its Raptor Lake CPUs. While many CPUs in its stack aren’t looking too impressive, new benchmarks showcase that the flagship chip could be taking on AMD’s gaming dominance.

A leaked presentation slide shared by leaker HXL on social media showcases Chinese marketing material for the 14th-generation launch, showcasing benchmarks of the upcoming Core i9-14900K against AMD’s Ryzen 9 7950X3D.

The 1080p benchmarks are intended to stress the CPU as much as possible with pure frames, to create an intentional bottleneck. Of the 25 benchmarks, Intel’s CPU comes out on top in 14 popular titles, including Starfield and Counter-Strike.

However, the chip also lost in Cyberpunk 2077, as well as Fortnite against AMD’s flagship chip. These results tally into a rather marginal 2.5% performance lead for the i9-14900K against AMD’s 7950X3D.

Should you wait to buy Intel 14th gen CPUs?

If these benchmarks are anything to go by, Intel isn’t really moving the needle in terms of performance with the i9-14900K, instead, the 14700K appears to be the most interesting chip in the entire stack, which will supposedly do battle against AMD’s gaming king, the 7800X3D.

If we were building a new PC right now, we wouldn’t hold out for Intel’s new chips, which are known to guzzle more power than their AMD rivals, which can also be had at solid discounts as of the time of writing.

As for further official benchmarks? We’ll just have to wait until Intel chooses to reveal the new CPUs officially, and independent benchmarks are performed. But, as of right now, we’re not holding our breath for any huge leaps in performance until Meteor Lake launches.