The AMD Ryzen 5800X3D could be getting an imminent price cut

According to the latest leaks, The AMD Ryzen 5800XD may be getting a price cut, in a final hurrah for the incredibly successful AM4 platform ahead of the

Leaker Greymon55 has come out of the woodwork yet again, stating that they’re expecting a price cut for the Ryzen 5800X3D to happen next month. The 5800X3D launched in April earlier this year, with a focus on its new ‘3D V-Cache’ to eke out additional performance.

AMD‘s 5800X3D is supremely powerful, with an incredible range of performance across the board in almost every game. When pitting it against high-end chips, like the 12900KS from Intel, the 5800X3D begins to show its strengths. AMD’s last foray into the Zen 3 CPU range costs considerably less (nearly $400 less at launch) than Intel’s flagship and in certain games like Far Cry 6 and Total War, it outperforms it.

AMD AM4 is dead, long live AM5

As AMD is killing off the AM4 CPU, moving over to AM5 with the launch of the Ryzen 7000 series, it has been questioned when 3D V-Cache will make a reappearance on the next set of chips.

As of right now, it appears that no Ryzen 7000 chip will actually be using 3D V-Cache. AMD also did not refresh the rest of the Ryzen 5000 lineup with 3D V-Cache, leaving only the 5800X to use it.

It could be expected that the next iterations on the Ryzen 7000 lineup could be hitting later this year, after the initial launch. Greymon55 has also tweeted prior about this, speculating that the 3D variant would be AMD’s big ‘one more thing’ at the announcement.

Aside from this, Greymon55 has also previously leaked that the 3D V-Cache is getting a new packing design. This allows the chip to deal with its heat in a better way, improving cooling in your system.

AMD is expected to launch the Ryzen 7000 series this September, rolling out X and X3D versions later into November.

Is it still worth getting an AMD Ryzen 5800X3D?

As of right now, it is best to wait on getting hold of this particular chip. As we’re expecting a price drop, it’s also worth not investing in it as soon as that price does drop either. We’ve no real-world comparisons between it and the first lineup of Ryzen 7000 chips, where you could see performance is matched by the new chips – despite their lack of 3D V-Cache.

We also expect retailers to cut the prices down even further as Ryzen 7000 demand hits peaks, with them wanting it off their warehouse shelves to fill it with what the customer really wants.

While incredibly powerful, our recommendation is to hold off for now and consider it for a mid-tier build in 2023.

What is AMD 3D V-Cache?

3D V-Cache is, simply put, a new way for AMD to create a bigger ‘L3 cache’, by building vertically instead of the traditional way. With more L3 cache, more data can be stored and retrieved faster by the CPU.