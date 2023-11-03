The best gaming CPU just got even cheaper in early Black Friday deal

The Ryzen 7 7800X3D has rightly acquired a reputation as one of the best gaming CPUs currently available, and now you can slice a chunk off of its MSRP at Best Buy.

If you are building or upgrading a gaming PC the Ryzen 7 7800X3D is genuinely one of the best that money can buy. The 7800X3D is compatible with most AM5 socket motherboards, though it does require the slightly pricier DDR5 RAM. Thankfully RAM prices have seen sharp drops recently, and there is always the chance that another Black Friday deal will pop up to help you complete your build.

Enhanced gaming with 3D V-Cache

The ‘3D’ in the name is far from just a marketing trick, as it contains a cutting-edge 3D V-Cache, which enhances the performance of highly demanding modern games, including Diablo 4, Cyberpunk 2077, and Star Wars: Jedi Survivor.

Benchmarking figures have shown that the AMD Ryzen 7800X3D beats out the Intel i9-13900KS in gaming performance, particularly noticeable in the frame rates for titles such as Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Forza Horizon 5.

For those who like the tweak to get the absolute best performance, a number of Overclocking settings are available on the AMD Ryzen 7800X3D by using the EXPO built-in presets. This system makes experimenting with overclocking settings both easier and safer.

If you are looking to the future and upcoming games that will challenge your current PC setup, the AMD Ryzen 7800X3D offers one of the best gaming experiences for the price.

