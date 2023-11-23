AMD Ryzen 7800X3D gets price slashed in Black Friday Amazon deal

One of the best gaming CPUs is currently available with 20% off as part of an early Black Friday deal at Amazon

There are good reasons why the AMD 7800X3D got the nod as being one of the best CPUs for gaming. Even at its original retail price, the chip offered great value for money, and now PC builders can grab an upgrade from Amazon with 20% off.

The 3D in the model name is not just for show, as the 7800X3D uses AMD’s cutting-edge 3D V-Cache technology, which offers superior performance for modern gaming, showing clear improvements for games such as Diablo 4 and Star Wars: Jedi Survivor.

Superior performance for a knock-down price

Benchmark tests have shown that the AMD 7800X3D beats out its main rival, Intel’s i9-13900KS in many gaming benchmarks, providing up to a 12% increase in performance. This superior performance can be seen in many modern titles such as Forza Horizon 5 and Cyberpunk 2077.

The AMD 7800X3D has eight cores and sixteen threads, with a base clock speed of 4.2GHz and a boosted clock speed of 5GHz, as well as 96MB of that all-important 3D V-Cache memory. These specs mean that this CPU can handle even the most demanding new and upcoming games with ease.

AMD

This CPU uses the AM5 Socket, AMD’s most recent CPU platform, and given AMD’s preference for keeping socket types for extended periods, a PC built using this CPU and compatible motherboard and DDR5 RAM can be considered future-proofed for some time.

This already reasonably priced CPU is a steal with an additional 20% off thanks to the Black Friday deal and will be a tempting offer for many gamers looking to upgrade or make a new build

