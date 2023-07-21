Twitter will soon limit how many DMs unverified accounts can send

Twitter has just revealed that they are going to introduce limits to how many DMs unverified accounts can send each day as a way to reduce spam in direct messages.

Since buying the platform in October 2022, Elon Musk has implemented a variety of changes to Twitter that many haven’t exactly been a fan of.

On July 1, 2023, users began experiencing a “rate limit exceeded” message on the platform that Musk quickly explained was implemented to combat data scraping.

Unverified users were limited on the platform the most, and now Twitter has revealed plans to implement a Daily Limit on DMs for unverified users as well.

Twitter to implement Daily Limit for DMs on unverified accounts

Announced via the Twitter Support account on July 21, 2023, the platform explained that the changes will be in an effort to “reduce spam in Direct Messages.” The change will only affect unverified accounts.

“We’ll soon be implementing some changes in our effort to reduce spam in Direct Messages. Unverified accounts will have daily limits on the number of DMs they can send. Subscribe today to send more messages,” they said.

With all the changes going on with Twitter recently, many have expressed interest in wanting to leave the platform entirely. Meta launched Threads on July 5, 2023, to do just that, and it skyrocketed to 100 million users in less than a week’s time.

It hasn’t maintained momentum, however, losing over 50% of its daily active users according to a report from Similarweb.

Whether or not users will begin to leave Twitter en masse is unknown, but we’ll be sure to update you as time goes on. In the meantime, however, you can head over to our tech section for more news and other viral stories.